Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Kent attends the Order of St Michael and St George Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II was feeling unwell Thursday and therefore was unable to attend a service at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The 92-year-old royal, who is the world's longest-reigning living monarch, had been scheduled to participate in an event marking the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.