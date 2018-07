Britain's Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace in a royal carriage following her State Opening of Parliament Speech in London, Britain, June 4, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, would not be attending the christening of their great-grandson Prince Louis on Monday, Buckingham Palace has said.

Louis, the third child of the queen's grandson Prince William _ second in line to the UK throne _ and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was to be baptized in the afternoon at the Chapel Royal in London's St. James's Palace.