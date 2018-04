Sadiq Khan (L) looks on as Theresa May speaks at the unveiling of the statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square in London, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People gather to watch the unveiling of the statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square in London, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People gather around the statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett following its unveiling in Parliament Square in London, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

London on Tuesday paid tribute to historic suffragette activist Millicent Fawcett with a statue in Parliament Square, making her the first woman to be displayed in a space that is reserved for the commemoration of people who made an indelible mark on world history.

Fawcett, (1847-1929), was a feminist who campaigned tirelessly to achieve women's right to vote and now stands beside 11 men, including Winston Churchill, Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln.