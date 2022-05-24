"If we had still been living in that house, my son would have been studying in his room when a missile hit it." That is how Irina Vospitanyuk describes the situation in Ukraine after leaving the country two months ago to rebuild her life in Brazil, where she is trying to leave the horrors of war behind.

Like millions of other Ukrainians, this 37-year-old saleswoman gave up her career, routine and home. In addition, she saw her family fragment overnight, given that the Ukrainian government has prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country and thus her husband could not flee with her.