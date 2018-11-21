Ukrainians lay flowers at the memorial for Maidan activists or 'Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred', who were killed on the Maidan during anti-government protests in 2014, not far from Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 November 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian citizens on Wednesday laid flowers and lit candles at a memorial in central Kiev as they remembered those who lost their lives during violent anti-government protests five years ago, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Euromaidan was a wave of protests that erupted on the night of Nov. 21, 2013 on Independence Square after the erstwhile president, Viktor Yanukovych, suspended the signing of an association agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.