An old man begs for alms on a road side in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct.1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

An old man sells candies on a roadside in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Ameena bibi, an old woman, poses for a photograph in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The United Nations celebrated on Monday the International Day of Older Persons at the organization's headquarters in New York.

The International Day for Older persons was established by the UN in 1990 in response to the plight many people face in older age and to raise awareness of the needs of older people.