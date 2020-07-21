A resident wearing a protective mask looks out from her home as workers outside disinfect a community that has implemented quarantine measures due to recorded Covid-19 positive cases in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Covid-19 lockdowns disproportionately affect the economic situations and mental health of women, who are at risk of becoming more vulnerable due to the pandemic, according to a United Nations Women study in 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.