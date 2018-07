Undated handout photo made available by UNESCO showing a view of the Chiribiquete National Park in Solano, Colombia, Jan 11, 2015. EFE-EPA/Jorge Mario Alvarez Arango

Undated handout photo made available by UNESCO showing a view of the Chiribiquete National Park cave paintings in Solano, Colombia, Jan 11, 2015. EFE-EPA/Jorge Mario Alvarez Arango

Undated handout photo made available by UNESCO showint a view of a Chiribiquete National Park mountain in Solano, Colombia, Jan 11, 2015. EFE-EPA/Jorge Mario Alvarez Arango

File photograph showing an aerial view of Chiribiquete national park in Guaviare, Colombia, Jul 22, 2017. File EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Sunday hailed the decision by the UN Educational, Scientific, and Educational Organization (UNESCO) to include the Andean nation's Chiribiquete National Park in the list of World Heritage Sites.

"Great news for Colombia! UNESCO has named Chiribiquete a natural and cultural World Heritage Site," Santos wrote on Twitter.