Actress Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, met on Wednesday with NATO's Secretary General at the organization's headquarters in Brussels and agreed to work together in fighting sexual violence in war zones.
The Jens Stoltenberg said NATO was not only an alliance providing defense against military threats but also a political alliance based on the core values of democracy, individual liberty, rule of law, and the UN Charter and, therefore, NATO had the responsibility of protecting women’s rights.