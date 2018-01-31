Handout photo released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie (C) visiting Syrian refugees at Za'Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, Jan 28, 2018. She was accompanied by two of her children, Zahara (13) and Shiloh (11) EFE- EPA/UNHCR/Ivor Prickett / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UNHCR/Ivor Prickett HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and actress Angelina Jolie (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) give a joint press conference after meeting at alliance HQ, Brussels, Belgium, Jan 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Handout photo released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie (C) speaking to the media as she visits Syrian refugees at Za'Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, Jan 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/UNHCR/Ivor Prickett / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UNHCR/Ivor Prickett HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Actress Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, met on Wednesday with NATO's Secretary General at the organization's headquarters in Brussels and agreed to work together in fighting sexual violence in war zones.

The Jens Stoltenberg said NATO was not only an alliance providing defense against military threats but also a political alliance based on the core values of democracy, individual liberty, rule of law, and the UN Charter and, therefore, NATO had the responsibility of protecting women’s rights.