Rohingya refugees stand near their makeshift house at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, South Korean university professor Yanghee Lee, addresses the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Myanmar border guard police stands guard near the fence of Rohingyas refugees makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar said Friday she could not see Rohingya refugees returning to Myanmar from Bangladesh in the near future.

Yanghee Lee told the press in Dhaka as she concluded a week-long visit to Thailand and Bangladesh that based on talking to Rohingyas this week, Myanmar had not created the right conditions for their return.