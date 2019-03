epa07408889 An Indian municipal laborer works in front of obscured buildings due to smog near the Arabian sea coast in Mumbai, India, 02 March 2019. Reports state that India's air pollution comes prominently from diesel fuel burning vehicles, coal fired power stations and crop burning. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

epa07430329 A city skyline is covered in fine dust and mist in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 12 March 2019. The air quality was rated as very unhealthy with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) measuring over 89 micrograms per cubic meter, according to data from the Korea Environment Corporation (KECO). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Egrets scavenge on the polluted shoreline of the 400-year-old village of Ngor on the western most tip of Africa, Dakar, Senegal, 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

The world could see millions of premature deaths by 2050 if efforts to protect the planet are not stepped up, the United Nations warned in a report presented on Wednesday.

People in Africa, Asia and the Middle East would be the most at risk, the UN Environment agency said in its Global Environment Outlook report compiled by 250 scientists and experts from over 70 countries which was presented in Nairobi, Kenya.