Eduardo Stein (r.), the joint special representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM), notes the influx of Venezuelan refugees and migrants as he walks across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge from Cucuta, Colombia, on Oct. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

The joint special representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants said here Tuesday that the refugee crisis caused by Venezuela's political, economic and social problems is unprecedented in Latin America.

"Latin America has never faced a time of forced migration like the one we're seeing now," Eduardo Stein said in Cucuta, just across the border from Venezuela.