A young Internally Displaced Person (IDP) looking on from his family's makeshift shelter in an IDP camp in the outskirts of Qardho in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Somalia, Mar. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The number of people facing food shortage and undernourishment rose in 2017 to 821 million, meaning the problem affects one person in every nine, according to a report compiled by United Nations organizations.

The uptick in global undernourishment was particularly focused in South America and Africa, according to the report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World.