UN: The most nutritious parts of the fish are going into the trash

Fish is known for the quality of its protein and its rich content of Omega 3 fatty acids but most of the micronutrients are in parts of the fish that are thrown away, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, which is looking into ways to salvage these nutrients, warned.

"People talk about fish in general as a source of protein, but I like to put emphasis on the other nutrients that differentiate it from other types of ocean meat products," Jogeir Toppe, an official with the FAO's subregional Fisheries and Aquaculture Department office for Central America.