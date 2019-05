One of the vice chairs of the United Nations' Committe on Enforced Disappearances, Colombia's María Clara Galvis, is interviewed by EFE in Antigua, Guatemala. EPA-EFE

UN: Time is of the essence in finding missing migrants

One of the vice chairs of the United Nations' Committee on Enforced Disappearances said time is of the essence in locating migrants who are missing.

Maria Clara Galvis therefore is calling on countries worldwide to act quickly and coordinate their efforts when these situations arise.