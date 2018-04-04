Thousands of Love padlocks are locked to the railings on the Pont des Arts in Paris, France, June 10, 2014. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

Padlocks placed by lovers adorn the railings of the Pont des Arts bridge on the Seine river in Paris, France, Aug 2, 2010. EFE-EPA (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts in Paris, France, June 10, 2014. Sections of Pont des Arts bridge on 09 June 2014 have collapsed under the weight of love padlocks, so-called love locks. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

A pedestrian shelters from the sun under an umbrella on the Pont Neuf in Paris, France, July 9, 2010. EFE-EPA (FILE) /LUCAS DOLEGA

At least 40 tons of so-called "love padlocks" have been removed in the past two weeks from an iconic Paris bridge across the river Seine after safety concerns were raised, a local government source told EFE on Wednesday.

The deteriorating state of the infrastructure supporting the 16th-century Pont Neuf _ the city's oldest standing bridge across the Seine, despite its name _ and the safety risk it entailed to the French capital's citizens was the decisive factor leading to the padlocks' urgent removal.