At least 40 tons of so-called "love padlocks" have been removed in the past two weeks from an iconic Paris bridge across the river Seine after safety concerns were raised, a local government source told EFE on Wednesday.
The deteriorating state of the infrastructure supporting the 16th-century Pont Neuf _ the city's oldest standing bridge across the Seine, despite its name _ and the safety risk it entailed to the French capital's citizens was the decisive factor leading to the padlocks' urgent removal.