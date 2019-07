This undocumented 40-year-old Mexican woman, who declines to give her name for fear of being caught, speaks wth EFE on July 5, 2019, in Homestead Florida, an area where the many undocumented farmworkers are currently frightened by the threat of massive roundups. EFE-EPA/Antoni Belchi

Alejandra, 30, an undocumented Guatemalan farmworker, is seen with her sons Mikel (l.) and Walter (r.) on July 5, 2019, in Homestead Florida, an area where the many undocumented farmworkers are currently frightened by the threat of massive roundups. EFE-EPA/Antoni Belchi

This town that sits at the southeastern tip of the Florida peninsula not only has the biggest detention center for undocumented minors in the United States but also has many undocumented farmworkers who are currently frightened by the threat of massive roundups.

Homestead, 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Miami, is a mainly agricultural area that employs some 40,000 mostly undocumented workers, the local WeCount organization that looks out for immigrants reported.