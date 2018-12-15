Victorina Morales holds up a White House Certificate of Appreciation during an interview with EFE in New York on Friday, Dec. 14. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz, the two women who went public last week about working at Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club while undocumented, said in an interview with EFE that they were stunned to hear the real estate mogul denounce immigrants as a political candidate and US president.

"When I saw him talking on television, as he talked about us, I would say: 'but this man is crazy.' If he sees us there (at the golf club), why does he treat us that way?," Morales, a 45-year-old Guatemalan immigrant, recalls.