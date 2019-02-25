United Nations leaders have warned that international cooperation and development programs, rather than erecting walls and barriers, were key to tackling migration crises at their root causes.

Achim Steiner, an administrator at the UN Development Programme, told EFE in an interview at an international meeting on migration on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa last week, that the number of migrants and refugees arriving at Mexico's border with the United States proved that US President Donald Trump's policies to build a border wall ignored core causes of the issue.