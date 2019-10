Two gladiators at the end of a fight, with one (Left) winning and the other one succumbing, the latest fresco artwork found in Pompeii, Italy. EFE/EPA/ITALIAN CULTURE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Rome, Oct 11 (efe-epa). - A fresco painting showing a bloody struggle between two gladiators was the latest finding in Pompeii.

Managers of the archaeological park announced on Friday the discovery of a fresco artwork representing a battle between two gladiators, wounded and bathed in blood.