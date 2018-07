View of the Caliphal City of Medina Azahara in Cordoba, Southern Spain, July 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/SALAS

The United Nations' educational, scientific and cultural agency on Sunday declared the archaeological complex of Medina Azahara, located near the southern Spanish city of Córdoba, a World Heritage site.

The new Unesco-protected site contains the ruins of a fortified palatial city founded by the first caliph of al-Andalus, Abd ar-Rahman III of the Umayyad dynasty, in the year 936 AD.