A general view of a Syrian refugees camp near the village of al-Rafeed on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 17, 2018.EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Syrian Refugees march toward the Israeli Security fence demanding help on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 17, 2018. According to reports, Syrian refugees approached the Israeli borders leaving their encampments after airstrikes by forces allied with the Syrian government intensified but were instructed to not approach the fence by Israeli soldiers.EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

UN soldiers from UNTSO, United Nations Truce Supervision Organizations, monitor a Syrian Refugees camp located next to the Israeli-Syrian border on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, from the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, July 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Ahead of the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on Syria on July 26, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday renewed its call for safe and unconditional humanitarian access to reach 55,000 children in the Southern Syria region of Quneitra.

The recent Syrian army (SAA) offensive against the Southern Syria Daraa district, a former rebel enclave, led its civilian population to flee to neighboring Quneitra.