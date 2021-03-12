The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of Unicef Jean Gough, speaks during an interview with Efe in Managua, Nicaragua 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A farmer mounted on his horse crosses a flooded road in the Okonwas community during the passage of Hurricane Eta on the north Caribbean coast in Rosita, Nicaragua, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

Unicef's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, has warned of institutional neglect of Nicaragua's North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACN) that was hit four months ago by the powerful hurricanes Eta and Iota.

During a six-day tour of Nicaragua, Honduran Gough visited four communities in the RACN hit by the two hurricanes – category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, of a maximum of 5 – and said in an interview with Efe the impact was big and the need to find solutions for the population there is urgent. EFE-EPA