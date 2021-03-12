Unicef's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, has warned of institutional neglect of Nicaragua's North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACN) that was hit four months ago by the powerful hurricanes Eta and Iota.
During a six-day tour of Nicaragua, Honduran Gough visited four communities in the RACN hit by the two hurricanes – category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, of a maximum of 5 – and said in an interview with Efe the impact was big and the need to find solutions for the population there is urgent. EFE-EPA