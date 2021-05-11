Giving "regular people" the opportunity to invest in the "next Facebook" and opening the doors of capital to entrepreneurs who want to fix the world is the aim of "Unicorn Hunters," a new television reality series that airs Monday on several streaming platforms.
"We can change the dynamic of the market and give power to people, give power to entrepreneurs, to change the world," said one of the show's hosts, Silvina Moschini, the only Latin American entrepreneur to found a "unicorn," or "startup company" valued at $1 billion or more before going public.