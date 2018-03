The Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, speaks during the opening of the sixty-second session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Loey Felipe

General view of the opening of the sixty-second session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Loey Felipe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the opening of the sixty-second session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Loey Felipe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all men to fight discrimination against women because it harms communities, organizations, companies, economies and societies.

Guterres initiated discussions Monday within the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which, as it does every year, will continue for two weeks, and on this occasion will focus on the empowerment of rural women.