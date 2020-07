Picture dated 28 September 2004 shows a booth builder fixing the logo of music company Universal prior to the opening of the fair 'Popkomm' in Berlin. EPA-EFE FIL/SOEREN STACHE

Universal and AMC, the largest cinema chain in the United States, announced on Tuesday a historic agreement that shakes up Hollywood's longstanding policy of film distribution.

Under the deal, new films of Universal and sister studio Focus Features will be shown at AMC branches for 17 days, including three weekends, after which the studio will be able to take its titles to digital premium on-demand services, including AMC’s own. EFE-EPA