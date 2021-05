A photo provided by Santi, a recording artist duo made up of Peruvian-born Santiago Dañino (right) and American Andrew Dominitz that formed after a chance meeting in Boston are drawing on the skills they acquired in the corporate world in pursuing their budding musical venture. S. EFE/ Santi

Santi, the corporate and technological duo that jumped onto the Latin music scene

A recording artist duo that formed after a chance meeting in Boston are drawing on the skills they acquired in the corporate world in pursuing their budding musical venture.

Santi - who consist of Peruvian singer and composer Santiago Dañino and American producer Andrew Dominitz - got their start professionally in the technology industry.