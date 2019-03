A view of a garbage choked canal running through the City of God (Cidade de Deus) favela, made infamous by the 2002 film of the same name, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

A general view shows garbage, waste water and raw sewage, among the many waterfalls and channels that run openly next to the crowded dwellings in Rocinha Favela, threatening the health of the community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

A man shovels garbage away from the base of a running waste water, rubbish and sewage waterfall, running down stairs and next to walkways in Rocinha Favela, threatening the health of the community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

A slum close to Latin America's largest city houses some 4,500 people who have no access to clean drinking water and where residents regularly get sick due to the unhygienic and substandard conditions they are forced to live in.

The Anchieta-Grajaú community, located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from downtown Sao Paolo, is one of many unregulated slums where viral diseases are rampant and residents live in shacks made of wood and plastics.