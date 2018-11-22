Thailand celebrated on Thursday evening a traditional religious festival involving hundreds of thousands of floral baskets loaded with offers, incense, candles, colored paper, coins, even locks of hair, which are later gently released into its many rivers, channels, and waterways as a divine offering seeking divine blessings.
The Loy Krathong Festival can be translated as "to float a basket," and that is precisely it, a small floating receptacle made with a banana tree trunk and leaves in the shape of a vessel.