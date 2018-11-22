People shop for Krathong offerings at a park during the Thai annual Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman prays before floating Krathong offerings at a park lake during the Thai annual Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Krathong offerings made of colored fish food for sale at a park during the Thai annual Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand celebrated on Thursday evening a traditional religious festival involving hundreds of thousands of floral baskets loaded with offers, incense, candles, colored paper, coins, even locks of hair, which are later gently released into its many rivers, channels, and waterways as a divine offering seeking divine blessings.

The Loy Krathong Festival can be translated as "to float a basket," and that is precisely it, a small floating receptacle made with a banana tree trunk and leaves in the shape of a vessel.