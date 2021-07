Photogram provided on July 21,2021, by Paramount Pictures showing Spanish actress Ursula Corbero playing The Baroness in the new film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins." EFE/Niko Tavernise/Paramount Pictures

After triumphing around the world with meticulous and thrilling heists in the Netflix series "La casa de papel," Spanish actress Ursula Corbero is now making her Hollywood debut in "Snake Eyes," a spinoff of "G.I. Joe" in which she is now at the pinnacle - so far - of her career.

"I've always been pretty much an enemy of false modesty. So, I'm feeling proud of myself," she said in an interview with EFE.