The traditional Las Llamadas parade, the highlight of the annual Uruguayan Carnival, returned on Thursday to the streets of the country's capital with color and movement after a year off due to Covid-19.

Between laughter, chats and beer, anticipation built as some girls had fun throwing party foam at everyone who passed, and the echo of the drums approached the Isla de Flores street in the heart of the Barrio Sur neighborhood of Montevideo where the stage was set for the first night of the big party.