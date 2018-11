This photo exhibit marking five years of China's Belt and Road Initiative opened Monday, Nov. 5 in the Uruguayan Congress in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky (L) and Chinese Ambassador Wang Gang (R) chat during the inauguration of a photo exhibit in Montevideo on Monday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan and Chinese officials gathered here Monday to celebrate the passage of five years since Beijing launched its Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at increasing global cooperation and economic integration.

China's ambassador to Uruguay, Wang Gang, inaugurated a photo exhibit in the capitol highlighting the contributions of the South American nation to the project, seen as central to the program of Chinese President Xi Jinping.