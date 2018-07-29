Manuel Gaite, a member of the Pulseras Azules organization founded in 2016 to combat bullying and support the victims in Uruguayan schools, speaks during an interview with EFE on July 23, 2018, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Marcos Pera, a member of the Pulseras Azules organization founded in 2016 to combat bullying and support the victims in Uruguayan schools, speaks during an interview with EFE on July 23, 2018, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

In Uruguay, three of every 10 children and teenagers suffer from being bullied, a phenomenon that is spreading in the South American country, which is looking to incorporate Finland's "Kiva" model, focusing on preventing and fighting harassment at early ages through proper social training.

"There's an international alert that says that for 2025, if preventive measures are not undertaken ... 850,000 children and teens will commit suicide due to bullying," Silvana Giachero, a psychologist specializing in this type of harassment and the author of "Bullying & Mobbing: Making the Invisible Visible" (2017), told EFE.