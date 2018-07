Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian (L) participates in the signing ceremony for a social tourism agreement with the Children's and Adolescents Institute (INAU) and the Retail and Services Employees Federation on July 4, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Uruguayan government has signed agreements with the Children's and Adolescents Institute (INAU) and Retail and Services Employees Federation (Fuecys) representatives to expand social tourism programs.

Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday, saying that her Cabinet department deemed leisure and recreation a human right.