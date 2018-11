Visitors view an expo about Polish composer Frederic Chopin on Nov. 5, 2018, as part of the event in Montevideo organized by the Marshall Jozef Pilsudski Society on the 100th anniversary of the renewal of Polish independence, and during which Uruguay's government honored Polish immigrants for their contributions to the nation's culture. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

