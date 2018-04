The Argentine navy training ship ARA Libertad arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 12, 2018, for the Velas LatinAmerica regatta. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The crew of the Spanish navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano on deck as the vessel arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 12, 2018, for the Velas LatinAmerica regatta. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The Brazilian navy training ship Cisne Blanco arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 12, 2018, for the Velas LatinAmerica regatta. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The naval training vessels from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico and Venezuela competing in the 2018 Velas LatinAmerica regatta sailed into the broad port of Montevideo on Thursday.

The onshore coordinator, Uruguayan navy Capt. Pablo Quezada, told EFE that Montevideo was the second stop in the South American country for these vessels, which visited Punta del Este earlier.