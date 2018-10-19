Photograph showing (from left) Health Minister Jorge Basso with ministry's secretary for palliative care, Dr. Gabriela Piriz, Spanish expert in palliative care Enric Benito and Argentine authority Gustavo de Simone, at an event marking World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Around half of Uruguayans who need palliative care get it, earning the country the top spot in the list of Latin American countries who provide this type of treatment to the terminally ill, the nation's health ministry said in Montevideo on Thursday.

"We still have the remaining 50 percent left, but I reiterate that when compared with the countries in the region, we are among the best." Minister Jorge Basso said at an event marking World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2018. "We must meet the challenge to keep going forward."