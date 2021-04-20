View of a Matrioshka doll in the town of San Javier - founded by Russian immigrants - on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Photo showing several birds along the bank of the Uruguay River on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Protected areas, an old cold storage plant that fed soldiers during the world wars, thermal baths and a town founded by Russian immigrants are all to be found within Uruguay's "Corredor de los Pajaros Pintados" (Corridor of the Painted Birds), a region that aspires to win the World Travel Market Latinoamerica's Responsible Tourism award.

Located far from the hustle and bustle of the country's southeastern beaches and ocean waters, this corridor is a zone in which organizations from five Uruguayan provinces along the Uruguay River are working assiduously to get recognized in tourism circles.