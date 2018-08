Ademu teachers union secretary-general Daysi Iglesias speaks during a press conference on school violence held on Aug. 1, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Ademu teachers union secretary-general Daysi Iglesias speaks during a press conference on school violence held on Aug. 1, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Ademu teachers union secretary-general Daysi Iglesias speaks during a press conference on school violence held on Aug. 1, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

The Ademu union representing teachers in this capital met Wednesday with Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez to discuss violence in public schools, and they agreed to create a sensitivity campaign to promote co-existence.

Vazquez welcomed the idea of launching "a media campaign emphasizing positive inter-personal relations and helping to identify and reject violent behaviors," Ademu secretary-general Daysi Iglesias told reporters.