As part of its bid for a seat on the UNESCO Executive Council, Uruguay is taking to Paris a sample of its traditional music with a display of tango, candombe and folk dancing to be staged by a group of four dancers from the Artistic Training Schools of the Sodre auditorium.
"It's a great opportunity, a privilege that they've picked us. We're very proud of what we do and it also speaks to the quality level we have reached through our many years of work," Martin Inthamoussou, director general of the schools, told EFE.