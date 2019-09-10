Martin Inthamoussou, director general of the Artistic Training Schools of the Sodre auditorium, is seen in Montevideo on Sept. 5, 2019, days before four of his dancers went to Paris where they will put on a display of tango, candombe and folk dancing as part of Uruguay's bid for a seat on the UNESCO Executive Council. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

As part of its bid for a seat on the UNESCO Executive Council, Uruguay is taking to Paris a sample of its traditional music with a display of tango, candombe and folk dancing to be staged by a group of four dancers from the Artistic Training Schools of the Sodre auditorium.

"It's a great opportunity, a privilege that they've picked us. We're very proud of what we do and it also speaks to the quality level we have reached through our many years of work," Martin Inthamoussou, director general of the schools, told EFE.