The University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay, will be celebrating a different type of 15th-birthday celebration on June 1, 2019, at its School of Engineering, which boasts a bicycle parking lot that has facilitated far greater use of that means of transportation. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

The University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay, will be celebrating a different type of 15th-birthday celebration on June 1, 2019, at its School of Engineering, which boasts a bicycle parking lot that has facilitated far greater use of that means of transportation. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

The University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay, will be celebrating a different type of 15th-birthday celebration on June 1, 2019, at its School of Engineering, which boasts a bicycle parking lot that has facilitated far greater use of that means of transportation. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Fifteenth-birthday celebrations in Uruguay typically conjure up images of white-dressed girls taking photos with this capital's Gateway of the Citadel in the background.

But the University of the Republic will be celebrating another kind of 15th-anniversary celebration on Saturday at its School of Engineering, which boasts a bicycle parking lot that has facilitated far greater use of that means of transportation.