A photograph dated Sept. 26, 2019, shows Enkel Group CEO Matias Abergo outside the Posada Jose Ignacio in the coastal town of Jose Ignacio, Uruguay, South America's first three-story wooden hotel built with cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glued laminated timber, or glulam, was constructed. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

A builder in Uruguay is turning to wood, long used as an essential construction material in northern Europe, in an effort to boost the domestic forestry industry and promote sustainability.

Matias Abergo, CEO of construction company Enkel Group, said in an interview with EFE in Jose Ignacio, an upscale coastal resort town located 140 kilometers (about 87 miles) from Montevideo and 30 kilometers (some 19 miles) from Punta del Este, that his company was using wood as the primary material for a new hotel.