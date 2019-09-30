A builder in Uruguay is turning to wood, long used as an essential construction material in northern Europe, in an effort to boost the domestic forestry industry and promote sustainability.
Matias Abergo, CEO of construction company Enkel Group, said in an interview with EFE in Jose Ignacio, an upscale coastal resort town located 140 kilometers (about 87 miles) from Montevideo and 30 kilometers (some 19 miles) from Punta del Este, that his company was using wood as the primary material for a new hotel.