Photograph showing Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang during the presentation of a student exchange program to China in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Photograph showing the students who will travel to China with Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang and Uruguayan Education Minister Maria Julia Muñoz during the presentation of a student exchange program to China in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Photograph showing Uruguayan Education Minister Maria Julia Muñoz with Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang during the presentation of a student exchange program to China in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Five sixth-graders from a Montevideo school will travel to China this month to participate in a cultural exchange program, part of a project presented Monday by the Uruguayan Education and Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Chinese embassy.

Education Minister Maria Julia Muñoz highlighted the importance of the program, which will allow "the Chinese people to get to know" Uruguay, adding that she hopes that her country will welcome students from the Asian nation in the future.