Montevideo, Oct 23 (EFE).- The Migration Museum in Uruguay's capital was the venue Tuesday for an event showcasing Vietnamese cuisine and culture to celebrate Vietnam Day. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

The exhibit coincided with the visit to Montevideo of Vietnam's deputy minister of Industry and Commerce, Do Thang Hai, who stopped by the museum.