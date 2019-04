Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (L) chat with Uruguyan poet Ida Vitale (C) upon their arrival at Alcala de Henares University before the Miguel de Cervantes Literature awarding ceremony in Alcala de Henares, outside Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale (L) receives the Miguel de Cervantes literature award by Spain's King Felipe VI (C), next to Spain's Queen Letizia (R) during the awarding ceremony at Alcala de Henares University, in Alcala de Henares, outside Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros / POOL

Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale (front) is applauded by Spain's King Felipe IV (L) and other officials as she is awarded Miguel de Cervantes literature award during the awarding ceremony at Alcala de Henares University, in Alcala de Henares, outside Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale was on Tuesday awarded the prestigious 2019 Cervantes Prize for her lifetime achievements as a writer in the Spanish language.

Vitale, 95, collected her award at a ceremony hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the University of Alcalá de Henares, some 35 kilometers (20 miles) east of the capital Madrid.