Uruguayan rapper Kung Fu OmBijam, whose real name is Federico Gonzalez, poses for a photograph during an interview with EFE on June 5, 2019, at the Punta Rieles prison in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan rapper Kung Fu OmBijam, whose real name is Federico Gonzalez, poses for a photograph during an interview with EFE on June 5, 2019, at the Punta Rieles prison in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan rapper Kung Fu OmBijam, whose real name is Federico Gonzalez, poses for a photograph during an interview with EFE on June 5, 2019, at the Punta Rieles prison in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Rapper Kung Fu OmBijam said in an interview with EFE at the Punta Rieles prison in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he is serving a sentence on several convictions, that inmates need to be educated and exposed to culture.

"There has to be a cultural and educational bombardment inside the jails," the rapper, whose real name is Federico Gonzalez, said.