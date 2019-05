Uruguayan recording artist Rossana Taddei in interviewed by EFE ahead of a concert on May 21, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguayan recording artist Rossana Taddei hailed the importance of music as a ritual and a communicative process linking the performer and the audience.

"It's an emotional, collective journey. It's a ritual. Music is a ritual. The arts are rituals. They're communication. Each song leaves you with something," Taddei, who was born in Montevideo in 1969, said in an interview with EFE in this capital ahead of a concert on Friday at the La Trastienda event venue.