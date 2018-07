Uruguayan national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez watches as his players practice for the World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca

Soccer fans in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, have launched a campaign via the municipality's website to name a square in honor of national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez.

As of early Tuesday, the initiative had gathered 225 signatures from users registered with the Montevideo Decide platform, but it needs 500 supporters to be considered worth of a "viability study."