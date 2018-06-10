Photograph provided by Rio Negro Tourism Directorate showing "Pirashki," a Russian equivalent to Argentina's "empanadas stuffed with mashed potatoes and onion in San Javier, Uruguay, Jun 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rio Negro Tourism Directorate

Residents of San Javier, a town founded by Russian settlers in Uruguay's western province of Rio Negro more than a century ago, are experiencing "conflicting emotions" ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the two nations' soccer teams will face off on June 25.

Mayor Anibal Facchin and Leonardo Martinez, the representative of Rio Negro's Tourism Directorate, told EFE that the community of 2,830 residents is attending to the "last details" for its festivities surrounding the international soccer tournament.