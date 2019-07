US actor Cameron Boyce arrives for WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California, USA, April 25, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/NINA PROMMER

US actor Cameron Boyce, well known for his roles in TV movies "Descendants" (2015) and the series "Jessie", has died aged 20, the ABC television network said in a statement.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family